Hamilton says ‘racial element’ to FIA president’s comments on drivers swearing during F1 races

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says there is a “racial element” to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s recent comments regarding drivers swearing during Formula 1 races. In an interview with motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem said “we have to differentiate between our sport — motorsport — and rap music” when referring to drivers having a responsibility to stop swearing on the radio. Ben Sulayem said “we’re not rappers, you know.” Seven-time champion Hamilton says “saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical” and “there is a racial element there.”

