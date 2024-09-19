Hamilton says ‘racial element’ to FIA president’s comments on drivers swearing during F1 races

By The Associated Press
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks in the paddock at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Sept.12, 2024. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sergei Grits]

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says there is a “racial element” to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s recent comments regarding drivers swearing during Formula 1 races. In an interview with motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem said “we have to differentiate between our sport — motorsport — and rap music” when referring to drivers having a responsibility to stop swearing on the radio. Ben Sulayem said “we’re not rappers, you know.” Seven-time champion Hamilton says “saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical” and “there is a racial element there.”

