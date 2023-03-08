Hamilton says Mercedes ‘didn’t listen’ to his advice on car

LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes “didn’t listen” when he raised concerns about the development of this season’s Formula One car. The seven-time world champion finished fifth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton tells BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast Wednesday that last year “there were things I told them” regarding issues with the car. He says “it’s really about accountability. It’s about owning up and saying, ‘Yeah, you know what? We didn’t listen to you. It’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work.’”

