Hamilton not regretting future move to Ferrari after 1st podium of his final year with Mercedes

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton is not regretting his move to Ferrari next year despite Mercedes having gotten the edge on its Italian rivals. Hamilton returned to the podium for the first time this season with a third-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. The seven-time Formula One champion is joining Ferrari in 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes. His improved performance included beating out Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth and sixth. But Hamilton remains happy with his decision and says “it doesn’t make me second-guess my decision at all.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.