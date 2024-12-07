Hamilton gets apology from Mercedes after qualifying debacle in his last race with team

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has apologized to Lewis Hamilton for a strategy error which cost him as he qualified 18th for his last race with the Formula 1 team. Hamilton was among the five drivers eliminated in the first part of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. His final lap was ruined by driving over a marker pole which was knocked onto the track by Kevin Magnussen’s car. Wolff says the team “shouldn’t have been risking so much” by sending Hamilton out late in the session with no room for error.

