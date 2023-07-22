Hamilton ends Verstappen’s string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying

BUDAPEST (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has taken his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In doing so he has ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole. Hamilton pumped his left fist several times after placing just .003 seconds ahead of Verstappen on his last lap to secure a record-extending 104th pole but first since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. Hamilton says “it’s been a crazy year and a half … I didn’t think today we’d be fighting for pole.” McLaren driver Lando Norris qualified third behind Verstappen at the Hungaroring.

