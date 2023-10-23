Hamilton disqualified from 2nd place at U.S. Grand Prix after post-race inspection of car

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Formula One United States Grand Prix hours after his second place finish to Max Verstappen when race officials found a rules violation with the skid block under his car. The decision wiped out Hamilton’s best finish in months and comes just as Mercedes showed some new life and new pace in a season dominated by Verstappen. Hamilton had chased Verstappen to within 2.2 seconds of the winner at the finish line and may have caught if given a few extra laps.

