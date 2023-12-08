Hamilton criticizes FIA over probe of Toto and Susie Wolff and says something ‘has to change’

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized Formula One’s governing body for the “unacceptable” way it investigated Toto and Susie Wolff on allegations of conflict of interest. The Mercedes driver spoke at a news conference before the FIA’s season-ending gala in the Azerbaijani capital Baku. Hamilton says something “has to change” within the FIA’s leadership after a tumultuous week in which the governing body revealed it was looking into allegations before dropping the probe 48 hours later. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, says there is an “active legal exchange” happening with the FIA a day after the governing body ended its inquiry.

