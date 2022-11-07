Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil before race

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has received honorary citizenship at Brazil’s Congress chamber. He’s in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. Congressman Andre Figueiredo first made the suggestion last November after Hamilton won the Brazilian GP for a third time. The British driver was emotional at the ceremony, where he wore a blue suit and a yellow and green necklace with a Brazilian badge. He says, “It is a great honor to get this title. Now I can finally say I am one of you.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.