Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates on the podium after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit, Singapore,Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vincent Thian]

The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn’t a Red Bull in sight. Does this herald a shift to closer racing and a better show? Rivals say not just yet. Singapore winner Carlos Sainz Jr. says F1 would be better spectacle if more teams could compete on a regular basis but expects Red Bull to stay fastest this season. Lewis Hamilton is wondering if the apparent slip from Red Bull just reflects shifting priorities to get a head start on its car for 2024.

