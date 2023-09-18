Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore

The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn’t a Red Bull in sight. Does this herald a shift to closer racing and a better show? Rivals say not just yet. Singapore winner Carlos Sainz Jr. says F1 would be better spectacle if more teams could compete on a regular basis but expects Red Bull to stay fastest this season. Lewis Hamilton is wondering if the apparent slip from Red Bull just reflects shifting priorities to get a head start on its car for 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.