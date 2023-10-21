Hamilton and Russell trying to avoid more drama to finish F1 season strong for Mercedes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lewis Hamilton walked away from his damaged car after a wreck he caused while Mercedes teammate George Russell zoomed by in the background in the Qatari desert. It was the lowest moment in what has been a mostly frustrating season for the seven-time Formula One champion. He is third in the drivers’ standings heading into this week’s United States Grand Prix, and has again watched rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull already drive away to the championship. All while Russell has been hanging around his rearview mirrors. Hamilton will start Sunday’s race from third.

