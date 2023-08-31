Hamilton and Russell extend contracts at Mercedes

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract at Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season. Mercedes made the announcement at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Hamilton has won there five times but not since 2018. George Russell also extended his Mercedes contract. Hamilton has been at Mercedes since 2013 and won six of his seven world titles with the team. But he has not won a race in two years. He has a record 103 wins.

