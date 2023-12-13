Hamilton, 20, scores for Man City in Champions League on senior debut. He was a ball boy 6 years ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Micah Hamilton was operating as a ball boy at Manchester City six years ago when he was pictured getting instructions off Pep Guardiola to help speed up play. On Tuesday he was scoring in the Champions League on his senior debut for the club. Hamilton is an attacking midfielder who turned 20 last month. He demonstrated his potential by beating a defender before firing a rising shot into the net to give City a 1-0 lead at Red Star Belgrade in the 19th minute. Hamilton was born and brought up in Manchester. He joined City at the age of 7 and has progressed through the age groups at the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.