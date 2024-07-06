Hamby scores 24 with 14 rebounds as Sparks beat Aces 98-93 in OT, snap 8-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Aari McDonald hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-93 in overtime and snap a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak. The Sparks (5-15) won for the first time since a 96-92 win over the Aces on June 9. Las Vegas (12-7) had its six-game win streaked end. A’ja Wilson scored 35 points with 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Aces. Stephanie Talbot fed Hamby, who was fouled as she made a layup an hit the and-1 free throw to make it 95-90 with 25 seconds to go.

