Hamburg fires Steffen Baumgart as coach after five games without a win

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburg has fired Steffen Baumgart as coach after five games without a win across all competitions. The second-division club says it’s letting Baumgart go because of a “crisis of performances and results” after the team’s 2-2 draw at home with Schalke on Saturday. It left the team eighth in the 18-team division, four points behind early leader Paderborn after 13 rounds. Hamburg has been bidding to return to the Bundesliga since its demotion from the top flight in 2018.

