Hamburg-based cult club St Pauli enjoys first Bundesliga win in 13 years

BERLIN (AP) — Elias Saad has scored twice and set up another goal as St. Pauli claimed its first Bundesliga win for 13 years by 3-0 in Freiburg. St. Pauli secured promotion as the second-division champion last season, returning to the top division for the first time since its relegation in 2011. Germany forward Deniz Undav scored deep in stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for 10-man Stuttgart at Wolfsburg. Tomas Cvancara scored just as late to give Borussia Mönchengladbach a 1-0 win over Union Berlin. Heidenheim enjoyed a 2-0 win in Mainz and Leipzig coasted to a 4-0 win over visiting Augsburg.

