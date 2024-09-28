Hamburg-based cult club St Pauli enjoys first Bundesliga win in 13 years

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
St. Pauli's players celebrate after Elias Saad scored the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC St. Pauliat the Europa-Park stadium, in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Philipp von Ditfurth]

BERLIN (AP) — Elias Saad has scored twice and set up another goal as St. Pauli claimed its first Bundesliga win for 13 years by 3-0 in Freiburg. St. Pauli secured promotion as the second-division champion last season, returning to the top division for the first time since its relegation in 2011. Germany forward Deniz Undav scored deep in stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for 10-man Stuttgart at Wolfsburg. Tomas Cvancara scored just as late to give Borussia Mönchengladbach a 1-0 win over Union Berlin. Heidenheim enjoyed a 2-0 win in Mainz and Leipzig coasted to a 4-0 win over visiting Augsburg.

