Hallums helps Pacific edge Mississippi Valley State 68-65 in OT

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums Jr. scored 15 points to lead Pacific to a 68-65 overtime victory over Mississippi Valley State. Hallums had the first basket in OT for the Tigers (4-3) after Donovan Sanders sank a 3-pointer for the Delta Devils (0-7) with 55 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period tied at 58-all. Cam Denson’s layup with 42 seconds left gave Pacific a 66-65 lead and Moe Odum added two free throws with nine seconds to go. Rayquan Brown missed a tying 3-pointer and Denson grabbed the rebound to wrap up the win.

