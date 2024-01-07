Hall’s timely 3s lead No. 1 South Carolina women to 85-66 win over Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bree Hall had 15 points including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to extend an uncomfortably close margin and help No. 1 South Carolina stay undefeated with an 85-66 victory over Mississippi State. Kamilla Cardoso added 13 points, 14 rebounds and a team-high six assists and Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao had 12 points apiece for the Gamecocks, who advanced to 14-0 on Sunday for a second straight season. Mississippi State fell to 1-16 all-time against top-ranked opponents. Jerkaila Jordan led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

