Hall’s big game helps unbeaten Clemson win 85-77 at No. 23 Alabama in ACC/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — PJ Hall had 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to lead Clemson past No. 23 Alabama 85-77. Joseph Girard III added 16 points, four assists and two steals for the undefeated Tigers in a game that was part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Chase Hunter had 15 points and Ian Schieffelin scored nine to go with 14 rebounds. RJ Godfrey contributed 11 points off the bench as the Tigers shot 53% from the field, including 11 for 21 from 3-point range. On the other end, Clemson held Alabama to 34% shooting overall in its worst offensive performance of the season. Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with 23 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.