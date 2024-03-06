Hall’s 25 points pace Clemson’s balanced attack in 90-75 win over Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points and Ian Schieffelin recorded a double-double and Clemson took the season series against Syracuse with a 90-75 victory. Schieffelin scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. He shot 5 for 5 duplicating his 5-for-5 shooting performance against Syracuse when Clemson beat the Orange 77-68 on Feb. 10. Judah Mintz scored 20 points for Syracuse. Syracuse got within 56-51 with 11:47 remaining after Clemson built a 42-30 halftime lead but they never got closer as the Tigers led by double digits for most of the remainder.

