Haller fires Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga, just 1 round left

BERLIN (AP) — Sébastien Haller has fired Borussia Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga with one round remaining by scoring two goals in a 3-0 win at 10-man Augsburg. The Ivory Coast striker made the breakthrough against the home team’s stubborn defense in the 59th minute and sealed the win in the 84th. Julian Brandt got Dortmund’s third in injury time. It lifts Dortmund two points clear of 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich going into the final round. Bayern’s defeat at home to Leipzig handed the initiative to Dortmund on Saturday. Japan midfielder Wataru Endo scored one goal and set up another to help Stuttgart move out of the Bundesliga’s relegation zone with a 4-1 win in Mainz.

