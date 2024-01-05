Hall ties career high as Michigan State routs Penn State, 92-61

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall matched his career high with 24 points and Mady Sissoko matched his career best with 12 rebounds as Michigan State routed Penn State, 92-61. Michigan State picked up its fourth straight win and its first Big 10 Conference victory after falling to No. 23 Wisconsin and Nebraska in December.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.