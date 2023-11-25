Hall scores career-high 29 as Clemson beats Alcorn State 90-69

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored a career-high 29 points and Clemson hit 11 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc to get past hot-shooting Alcorn State 90-69. The Tigers’ 6-foot-10 center came into the game averaging more than 19 points per game after scoring at least 14 points in all five games.

