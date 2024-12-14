Hall scores 8 of his 14 points late as UCF pulls away from Tulsa, 88-75 at Orange Bowl Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored eight of his 14 points in the final seven minutes and Jordan Ivy-Curry knocked down a 3-pointer with under a minute left and UCF beat Tulsa 88-75 in the opening game of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader. Dallan Coleman scored a season-high 20 points and tied his career high with nine rebounds to lead the Knights (8-2). Ivy-Curry knocked down 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 16 points and four assists. Hall and Thiam each added 14 points.

