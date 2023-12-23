Hall scores 27 to lead No. 18 Clemson to 109-79 rout of Queens

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 27 points and Joe Girard III had 19 as No. 18 Clemson bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 109-79 rout of Queens. The Tigers’ undefeated start ended last Saturday with a 79-77 loss at No. 23 Memphis. Hall and Girard made sure the team would get back on the winning track, finishing with the most points in a game in coach Brad Brownell’s 14 seasons. RJ Godfrey added a career-best 19 points for the Tigers. BJ McLaurin and AJ McKee led Queens with 18 points each.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.