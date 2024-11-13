Hall scores 25, Ivy-Curry 22 and Johnson 21; UCF beats Florida Atlantic 100-94

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 22 points and Darius Johnson added 21 to help UCF beat Florida Atlantic 100-94. Baba Miller made back-to-back baskets to give FAU its first lead of the second half at 68-67 with 9:42 to play but Hall hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds later to spark an 11-1 run and the Knights led the rest of the way. Leland Walker led the Owls with 20 points, Caleb Glenn scored 17 and Miller finished with 14 points. KyKy added 11 points and Matas Vokietaitis 10. UCF (3-0) scored in triple figures for the first time since March 7, 2014, against Houston.

