Hall scores 20 points, Schieffelin chips in 16 as Clemson rolls to 70-58 win over Winthrop

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Ian Schieffelin added 16 and Clemson rolled to a 70-58 victory over Winthrop in a season opener. Hall, who averaged 17.6 points last season and enters his senior year with 1,043 career points, was 8 of 15 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Schieffelin was 5-of-8 shooting and also made two 3s. Hall scored nine points during a 16-6 surge, capped by Jack Clark’s 3-pointer, to open the second half that helped the Tigers pull away. Kasen Harrison scored 15 points and K.J. Doucet chipped in 12 to lead Winthrop.

