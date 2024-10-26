Hall runs for 259 yards, 4 TDs; Lindenwood holds of Western Illinois in back-and-forth game, 49-38

Steve Hall ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lindenwood to a 49-38 victory over Western Illinois. Nate Glantz threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darrin Fugitt to give Lindenwood the lead for good, 42-38, with 9:43 remaining. Hall ran for a 93-yard touchdown run late in the game, matching the program record for longest play on offensive. Nathan Lamb completed 42 of 55 passes for a program-record 564 yards and five touchdowns to lead Western Illinois (3-5, 2-2).

