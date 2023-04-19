Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox dies at age 80

San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox has died at age 80. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Wilcox died Wednesday. The Hall did not disclose a cause of death. Wilcox is also the father of California football coach Justin Wilcox. Wilcox was drafted out of Oregon in 1964 by the 49ers and the Houston Oilers of the AFL. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the game’s best and most durable linebackers during his era. Wilcox missed only one game during his 11-year career and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in in 1971 and 1972.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.