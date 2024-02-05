Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald hospitalized after cardiac event following NHL All-Star festivities

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald is hospitalized a day after suffering a cardiac event while returning from the NHL’s All-Star festivities in Toronto. The 70-year-old McDonald wrote on a social media post Monday that he had what he described as a “cardiac event” at Calgary International Airport on Sunday, when two nurses heading to their own flights helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he was receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking forward to Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

