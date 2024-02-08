Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma gets 1,200th win as UConn routs Seton Hall 67-34

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 11 UConn gave head coach Geno Auriemma his 1,200th career victory Wednesday, routing Seton Hall 67-34. Freshman Ashlynn Shade hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Paige Bueckers had 11 of her 13 in the second half for the Huskies (20-4, 12-0 Big East), who reached 20 wins for the 31st consecutive season. Auriemma joins former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,206) as the only coaches in Division I history with 1,200 wins. I’Yanna Lops had nine points for Seton Hall (13-10, 5-7). Edwards opened the game with a layup, the Huskies scored the first seven points and never trailed.

