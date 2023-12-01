Hall of Famer David Ortiz hopes new Red Sox boss Craig Breslow turns away from analytics some

Hall of Famer David Ortiz has watched his former team, the Boston Red Sox, stumble to consecutive last-place finishes and in three of the past four seasons. Now he believes his old teammate and recently hired Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, can turn things around by going away from analytics somewhat. Ortiz says “I think the game has transformed everything to analytics and, at the end of the day, analytics can only cover so much.” Ortiz points to this past World Series and postseason as proof that experience and veteran managers pay off.

