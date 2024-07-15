Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson set to receive ‘Pride of the Lions’ honor at Ford Field

DETROIT (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was chosen for induction into the “Pride of the Lions,” an honor that will put his name on permanent display at Ford Field. Detroit Lions chief operating officer Mike Disner surprised Johnson with the team’s plans on Monday. Johnson will become the 21st former player to be part of the “Pride of the Lions” on Sept. 30 during halftime of Detroit’s “Monday Night Football” home game against Seattle. Detroit drafted Johnson out of Georgia Tech with the No. 2 pick in 2007 and he retired after the 2015 season at the age of 30.

