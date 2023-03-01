Hall of Famer Ault among 3 joining CFP selection committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault of Nevada, Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen and Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler are joining the College Football Playoff’s 13-member selection committee next season. The CFP announced the three new members that would replace Wyoming AD Tim Burman, Colorado AD Rick George and former Penn State and NFL player John Urschel on the panel that chooses the four teams that play for the national championship. CFP executive director Bill Hancock also says North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan will serve as the chairman of the committee for another season.

