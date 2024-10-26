Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Texans encourage female participation in flag football

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Panel members, from left, Hannah McNair, Texans co-owner; Andre Johnson, former Texan and NFL Hall-of-Famer; Marty Bryant, former Houston Herricanes player; and Olivia Kuan, director and producer, speak after an exclusive screening of the documentary "The Herricanes", about the Houston full-tackle women's football league team in the 70s, shown at NRG stadium Saturday, {monthname3.} 26, 2024, in Houston. The Texans NFL team hosted the event with players from the era along with Texans legend players and current high school girls flag football players. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson didn’t skip a beat when asked what advice he’d give to girls who want to play football. “Tell them, get out there,” he said. Johnson joined the Houston Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium as they hosted a screening of the documentary “The Herricanes” about a women’s professional tackle football team that played in Houston in the 1970s. The Texans are working to get more girls involved in football in the city and the team’s foundation sponsors flag football teams at 12 high schools in the Houston Independent School district and nine more from charter schools.

