Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Texans encourage female participation in flag football

HOUSTON (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson didn’t skip a beat when asked what advice he’d give to girls who want to play football. “Tell them, get out there,” he said. Johnson joined the Houston Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium as they hosted a screening of the documentary “The Herricanes” about a women’s professional tackle football team that played in Houston in the 1970s. The Texans are working to get more girls involved in football in the city and the team’s foundation sponsors flag football teams at 12 high schools in the Houston Independent School district and nine more from charter schools.

