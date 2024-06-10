Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher among 4 new members named to HISA horsemen’s advisory group

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s federal oversight body has named Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher among four new members of an advisory group that will provide feedback to its executive team and committees. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) announced that Pletcher, whose colt Mindframe finished second, a half-length behind upset winner Dornoch in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, will join owners John Green and Michael Levinson and consignor Craig Bandoroff. They will replace Hall of Famer Mark Casse and fellow trainers Tom Drury Jr. and Linda Gaudet, owner/breeder Fred Hertrich III, Del Mar vice president Tom Robbins and owner/bloodstock agent David Ingordo.

