Hall of Fame tennis player Andre Agassi uncovers new passion with pickleball

Hall of Fame tennis player Andre Agassi can’t get enough of pickleball. It’s become his new passion. Agassi watches pickleball videos, goes to his club every other day for pickleball matches and even has a hand in designing pickleball paddles. He’s become driven with unlocking the best pickleball version of himself, just like he strived to do on the tennis court over a career that included eight Grand Slam singles titles. He will pair with his wife, Steffi Graf, to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in “Pickleball Slam 2” this weekend televised on ESPN.

