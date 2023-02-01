Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Four-time Super Bowl-winning executive Bobby Beathard has died. He was 86. Beathard was director of player personnel for two of the NFL championships by Miami in the 1970s and served as general manager for two more by Washington in the ’80s. He also scouted for Kansas City when the Chiefs won the AFL and made the Super Bowl in the 1960s and was GM with San Diego when the Chargers got there in the ’90s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

