Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Four-time Super Bowl-winning executive Bobby Beathard has died. He was 86. Beathard was director of player personnel for two of the NFL championships by Miami in the 1970s and served as general manager for two more by Washington in the ’80s. He also scouted for Kansas City when the Chiefs won the AFL and made the Super Bowl in the 1960s and was GM with San Diego when the Chargers got there in the ’90s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bobby Beathard, director of player personnel for the Miami Dolphins, is pictured, Jan. 23, 1975 in Miami. The four-time Super Bowl winning executive has died. He was 86. A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard's family told the team he died earlier this week at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this July 30, 2016, file photo, former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard gestures during a press conference at the Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. The four-time Super Bowl winning executive has died. He was 86. A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard's family told the team he died earlier this week at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Helber