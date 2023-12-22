Hall of Fame drag racer Paula Murphy, 1st woman licensed to drive a Funny Car, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Paula Murphy, a Hall of Fame drag racer and the first woman licensed to drive a Funny Car, has died. She was 95. The National Hot Rod Association announced Murphy’s death on its website. There were no other details about her passing. Murphy was pioneer for women in racing. She had set a women’s land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1963 for STP CEO Andy Granatelli. It was Granatelli who sponsored Murphy and she was known as “Miss STP.” Murphy is a member of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

