Hall of Fame boxing promoter Bobby Goodman dies at 83

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Hall of Fame boxing matchmaker and publicist Robert “Bobby” Goodman, who promoted two major Muhammad Ali fights in the 1970s, has died. He was 83. Goodman’s family said in a statement that he died Sunday at a hospital in Galloway Township, New Jersey, where he had spent the past three months. The statement did not give a cause of death. Goodman spent 25 years with Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s firm and later started his own company with his father. Goodman promoted the “Rumble in the Jungle” between Ali and George Foreman and the “Thrilla in Manila” between Ali and Joe Frazier.

