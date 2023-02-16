Hall, Hunter combine for 38 points, Clemson beats FSU 94-54

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Chase Hunter added 18 and Clemson jumped out early and cruised to a 94-54 victory over Florida State to end a three-game skid. Clemson (19-7, 11-4 ACC) shot 60% overall and made 12 of 25 from long range. Clemson opened on a 16-3 run, stretching the lead to 24 points before going into the break scoring a season-high 47 first-half points for a 21-point lead. Baba Miller scored 12 points for Florida State (8-19, 6-10), which has lost six of its last seven games.

