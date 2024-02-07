Hall, Clemson take down No. 3 North Carolina 80-76 on the road to bolster NCAA resume

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — PJ Hall had 25 points along with the go-ahead putback with 3:14 left as Clemson survived a blown 16-point lead to stun No. 3 North Carolina 80-76 on Tuesday night. That earned a marquee win for a team battling to improve its NCAA Tournament chances. Joseph Girard III added 21 points for the Tigers, including a huge 3-pointer at the 2:09 mark to follow Hall’s basket. Clemson lost its first 59 games at UNC before winning in 2020. Now the Tigers have won two of three here. Armando Bacot had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.