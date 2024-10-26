Haliburton not panicking, but says he ‘has to be better’ after a 1-for-16 start on 3-pointers

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to the best shooting performance in NBA postseason history last time he played in Madison Square Garden. He couldn’t make any shots at all in his return. The All-Star point guard was scoreless in a 123-98 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night and fell to 1 for 16 for the season from 3-point range. Haliburton sat the entire fourth quarter and says he will be in the gym Saturday to work on his shot before Indiana’s home opener Sunday against Philadelphia.

