Haliburton calls Pacers’ play ’embarrassing’ as they struggle to replicate last season’s success

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton isn’t too impressed with the way his Indiana Pacers have performed so far this season. Haliburton said his team has been “embarrassing” after the Pacers lost to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Indiana is 2-10 on the road and has lost seven straight away from home since beating Dallas on Nov. 4. The Pacers finished 47-35 last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Indiana won playoff series over Milwaukee and New York before being swept by Boston in the the Eastern Conference finals.

