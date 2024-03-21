Halfway through Day 1 of March Madness, only a small percentage of brackets remain perfect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA Tournament has barely begun, and most brackets around the country already have crashed. March Madness Live, the NCAA’s official site, reported only 2.43% of brackets across major sites remained perfect halfway through Thursday’s slate of 16 first-round games. That’s fewer than 800,000 perfect brackets. At the ESPN Tournament Challenge, 21.5 million brackets had been dinged, leaving just more than 576,000 still perfect. Those having No. 8 seed Mississippi State and No. 6 seed BYU advance out of the first round took the biggest hits.

