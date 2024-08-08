Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344-8 in first cricket test vs W.Indies

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi led South Africa to 344-8 in its first innings at stumps on Day 2 of the first test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Captain Bavuma struck seven fours and one six in his 182-ball innings of 86. Opening batter De Zorzi made 78 from 145 deliveries at the top of the order with seven fours and two sixes. Kyle Verreynne also contributed 39 while Wiaan Mulder hit 37 not out. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the pick of the West Indies bowling attack with 3-66.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.