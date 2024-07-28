Haley Batten wins Olympic silver medal in best finish by American mountain biker — then gets fined

ELANCOURT, France (AP) — American rider Haley Batten has been fined 500 Swiss francs, or about $565, by Olympic mountain bike judges after winning the silver medal. It was decided that she broke a rule on the final lap of the race. Batten posted the best finish ever by an American rider. She was jockeying for second place with Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds, well behind eventual champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, when she went through a lane dedicated for taking on food and drink or stopping for mechanical problems. But after the judges reviewed the footage, they decided Batten had done neither and broke one of the rules of the race. The judges issued the fine as a penalty.

