Halep hasn’t spoken to Mouratoglou in months. She figures a doping appeal loss would end her career

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is no longer working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy while she awaits a ruling on her appeal of a four-year doping suspension. The 32-year-old Halep also figures her tennis career will be over if the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules against her. She spoke in an interview with euronews posted online Friday. A three-day hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport is scheduled for February in her appeal against the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s ruling that Halep committed intentional anti-doping rule violations. Halep tested positive at the 2022 U.S. Open and was cited for irregularities in her biological passport.

