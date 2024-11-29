Halep dismayed at how Swiatek’s doping case was handled compared to her own

The former Wimbledon and French Open tennis champion Simona Halep has expressed dismay at the way Iga Swiatek’s doping case was handled compared to her own. Halep said there had been severe differences in how their cases were treated by tennis authorities. Halep says, “I sit and try to understand but it is really impossible for me to understand something like this.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Thursday that the five-time major champion Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ. Halep received a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open.

