Hal Steinbrenner says Yankees may make personnel changes but he’s not sure yet

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the team may make personnel changes after three days of meetings last week that followed the team’s worst season in three decades. Speaking during Sportico’s Invest in Sports conference, Steinbrenner says: “We’re going to make some changes. Some may be more subtle than others.” He adds: “Possibly personnel but not necessarily personnel. It could be practices. It could be the way we communicate.” He also said the team will stay within the family and that nephews or nieces could one day succeed him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.