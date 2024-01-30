Hakimi misses late penalty as South Africa knocks Morocco out of Africa Cup with 2-0 win

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Achraf Hakimi has missed a late penalty as Morocco became the latest big name to be knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 loss to South Africa in the round of 16. Evidence Makgopa’s 57th-minute strike and a free kick from Teboho Mokoena in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent the Bafana Bafana through to the quarterfinals at Morocco’s expense. South Africa will next play Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro on Saturday. Mali held on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and set up a quarterfinal match against tournament host Ivory Coast. Mali will next play Ivory Coast in Bouaké on Saturday.

